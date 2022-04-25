Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 937.38. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.35).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

