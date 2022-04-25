Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 937.38. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.35).
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.