Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,030. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

