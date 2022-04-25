Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Critical Analysis

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners N/A -65.66% -0.73% Cloudflare -39.65% -15.45% -6.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Cloudflare $656.43 million 47.01 -$260.31 million ($0.83) -114.72

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 1 11 12 0 2.46

Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $152.74, indicating a potential upside of 60.41%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (Get Rating)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

