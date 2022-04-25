Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) to report sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.80 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $1.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $11.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 million to $18.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

