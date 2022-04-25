Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 276,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,036. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

