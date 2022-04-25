Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
