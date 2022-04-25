Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

