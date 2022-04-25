Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,636. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

