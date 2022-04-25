Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Argo Group International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

