Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) & Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Financial Survey

Argos Therapeutics and Lipocine are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Lipocine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Lipocine $16.14 million 5.43 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Lipocine has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lipocine N/A -1.62% -1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Argos Therapeutics and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lipocine has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. Given Lipocine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Lipocine beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; LPCN 1111, an oral prodrug of testosterone tridecanoate for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase II clinical trial in hypogonadal men; LPCN 1148, a novel prodrug of testosterone and testosterone laurate for the management of decompensated cirrhosis; LPCN 1154, an investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 2 study in Postpartum depression; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy, which has completed pre-clinical study; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product that has completed dose finding Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

