Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANET stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

