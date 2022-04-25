Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
