Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($6.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.21) to ($5.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

ASND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 304,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.96. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

