ASE Technology (ASX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/23/2022 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
- 4/15/2022 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
- 3/31/2022 – ASE Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ASX opened at $6.66 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
