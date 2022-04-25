Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,595 ($72.79).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($68.05) to GBX 4,770 ($62.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($86.52) to GBX 5,940 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,428.80 ($57.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,877.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,493.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($85.51).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.