ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.86 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $17.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2025 earnings at $33.51 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.00.

ASML opened at $607.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

