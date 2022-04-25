ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €710.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Societe Generale from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $599.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,418. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

