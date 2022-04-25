ASOS (ASOMY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (OTCMKTS: ASOMY):

4/14/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,700 ($48.14) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08).

4/14/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73).

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34).

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65).

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04).

3/16/2022 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73).

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($31.88) to GBX 2,280 ($29.66).

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92).

Shares of ASOMY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

