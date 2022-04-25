ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.67.

ASAZY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 161,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.