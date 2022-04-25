Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
ASMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
