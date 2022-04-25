Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.