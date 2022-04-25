Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.96 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

