Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.96 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
