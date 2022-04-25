Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 12,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,926. The stock has a market cap of $627.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

