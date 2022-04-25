Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 12,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,926. The stock has a market cap of $627.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
