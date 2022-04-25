Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.70. 1,052,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.