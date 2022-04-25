ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to post sales of $185.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.52 million and the highest is $185.74 million. ATN International posted sales of $124.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $751.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.96 million to $754.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $767.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. BWS Financial dropped their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $645.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.