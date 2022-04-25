AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Financial Contrast

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86 Neuronetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $87.22, suggesting a potential upside of 49.66%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than AtriCure.

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $274.33 million 9.83 $50.20 million $1.07 54.47 Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.37 -$31.19 million ($1.20) -2.37

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure 18.30% -11.96% -7.96% Neuronetics -56.39% -33.24% -21.34%

Summary

AtriCure beats Neuronetics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

