AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of T opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

