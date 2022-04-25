AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.
Shares of T opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.