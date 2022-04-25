AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

T stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

