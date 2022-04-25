AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUDC opened at $23.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUDC. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

