Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Critical Comparison

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -31.46% -15.56% CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 207.56%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than CSP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and CSP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 60.50 -$755.45 million N/A N/A CSP $49.21 million 0.69 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -37.50

CSP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats CSP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

