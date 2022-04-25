AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$46.50 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AOCIF. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$25.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

