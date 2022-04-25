AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$46.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$31.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,773. The firm has a market cap of C$838.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.