Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 10,847.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

