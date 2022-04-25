AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

