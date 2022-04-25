AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.
NYSE:AN opened at $106.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
