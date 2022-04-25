Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

