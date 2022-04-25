Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce $71.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $296.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.