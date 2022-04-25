Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $298.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

