Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 16,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,882. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Avnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

