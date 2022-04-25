Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.