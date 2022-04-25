Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AXI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90.50 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 69,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.52. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 100.67 ($1.28).

