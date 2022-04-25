Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

