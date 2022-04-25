AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. AZEK has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.