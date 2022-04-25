AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.