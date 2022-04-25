Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $14.60 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

