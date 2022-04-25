AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.
AZZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,736. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.
AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
