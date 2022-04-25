AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

AZZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,736. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in AZZ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

