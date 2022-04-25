B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KNOP opened at $18.18 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.