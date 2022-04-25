B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.