B. Riley Weighs in on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

NYSE:CRI opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

