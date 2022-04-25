B. Riley Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.
PFBC opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
