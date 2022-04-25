Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sells $196,544.83 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BKR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. 16,697,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,495,661. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

