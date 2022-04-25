Baker Hughes to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

BKR stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

